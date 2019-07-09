Day after Milind Deora quits as city Congress chief, internal bickering in party out in open

A day after Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora resigned from the post, conflict within the party came out in the fore with senior leader Bhai Jagtap accusing Sanjay Nirupam of playing politics.Barely three months after taking over charge of the city unit of the party, Deora stepped down from the post Sunday claiming that the decision was an “expression of solidarity and collective responsibility” with outgoing All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi, who formally resigned as the party chief on July 3 taking responsibility for Lok Sabha polls debacle. Deora had said that he was looking forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party.

Advertising

Hours after his resignation, senior party leader Sanjay Nirupam, whom Deora had replaced as Mumbai Congress president, termed the move as a “ladder to climb to the top”. “A resignation is given when someone wants to reject something. But here, a ‘national’ level position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up to the top? The party should be cautious with such ‘hard-working’ people,” Nirupam said.

Bhai Jagtap, a member of the Legislative Council and a frontrunner to take over the functioning of the party’s city unit, targetted Nirupam for his remarks. In a veiled reference to the former city unit chief, Jagtap on Monday said that the party needed to be wary of leaders who had promoted casteism and regionalism.

“Some leaders claim to be Congressmen, but they indulge in the politics of caste and language. They insult other leaders and then choose to contest elections from their territory. But despite all this, they lose by 2.7 lakh votes. We need to be wary of such hard-working leaders,” Jagtap said in a tweet.

Advertising

In his resignation, Deora had suggested that the city unit should now be led by a collective leadership of three senior leaders until the upcoming assembly polls. Jagtap is one of the frontrunners to head the Congress’s city unit.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket, also came out in support of Deora. Expressing her disappointment over his resignation, the actor called him a “ray of hope” while warning that the party would have to cover a lot of ground in very little time ahead of the assembly elections, slated for October. “Disappointed by the resignation of Milind Deora who was a ray of hope for Mumbai Congress and changes to come for future betterment. We have lot to be done and very little time,” she tweeted