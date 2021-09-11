Mumbai woman raped, assaulted; 1 held

A homeless woman in Mumbai was brutally assaulted and raped in the early hours of Friday by a 34-year-old man who inserted an unknown object into her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition, the police said.

Mohan Chouhan allegedly assaulted the woman, 32, inside a Tempo van in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area at 3 am. He has been arrested and charged with rape and attempt to murder.

A watchman who saw the woman being assaulted in the vehicle alerted the police control room. The accused fled before the police arrived.

The police found the woman unconscious, having lost a lot of blood. She has been admitted to a hospital and continues to be in an unconscious state.

An FIR has been registered based on the testimony of the watchman. Chouhan was tracked down in the city’s Kurla area based on CCTV footage and arrested in the evening in the evening. The police are examining if he has a prior criminal record.

Chouhan usually frequents the Sakinaka area where he does odd jobs.

“We have booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 307(murder attempt). He has been traced and arrested. He will be produced before a magistrate court on Saturday,” said Balwant Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Sakinaka police station.

The rape survivor’s mother has been traced to a slum in Andheri (East). She told the police that her daughter was asked to leave the house after some fights.

The survivor has two minor daughters. Her husband had left her.