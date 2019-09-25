Mumbai: Witness claims Areeb Majeed didn’t say he was leaving country for jihad; declared hostile

A witness in the trial against Areeb Majeed, who is facing trial for allegedly travelling to Iraq and Syria to join the Islamic State (IS) in 2014, was declared hostile after he claimed that Majeed had never told him about leaving the country for jihad.

The witness, who is among those protected by the NIA, was Majeed’s classmate and had studied civil engineering together. He told the court that when Majeed, he and others met for group study, they had a “normal talk”. The witness denied that Majeed had told them that he was going to Karbala in Iraq for a religious pilgrimage and that he wanted to go to Iraq for jihad.

He also denied that Majeed had told them that he was leaving and that they would meet if he returned alive. He also denied the prosecution’s suggestion that he was lying to protect Majeed, as he is his friend.