Light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai today

The ongoing dry phase of the monsoon in Mumbai is showing no signs of abating this week. In the first nine days of August, Mumbai recorded a 78 per cent deficient rain, i.e., it recorded 43.2 mm rain as against the normal of 195.6 mm in the period. Very light to light rain has been recorded in the city this month. Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara and Kolhapur districts, which were battered by rains in July, have recorded deficient rainfall this August.

A partly cloudy sky over Mumbai and neighbouring Thane districts, with some intense rain spell in Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Raigad areas was recorded on Tuesday. As per 24 hours, forecast light to moderate rain is likely in Mumbai.

There are no weather warnings issued for the state for this week. Due to the lack of any sustained large scale weather systems in the region, rains are subdued. With no vigorous monsoon trough in the vicinity, and without any low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, the influence of rain-bearing westerly winds has become subdued, with a chance of revival only after August 14. “Subdued rainfall very likely over rest parts of plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan) and most parts of Peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat state,” IMDs Monday bulletin stated.

With the lack of rainfall in the city, the maximum or day temperature has risen. Monday’s temperature at the IMDs Santacruz observatory was 32.5 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. The record for the highest maximum temperature in August is 33.5 degrees Celsius, recorded in 1969 on August 25. Last year, the maximum temperature had touched 33.5 degrees Celsius, on August 3.

The minimum temperature has also shown a rise. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 26.4 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.