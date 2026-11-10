Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a car... Read More
Two coastal cities, the same festival, two very different readings. A day after Diwali, Mumbai stayed in the ‘moderate’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 172. Chennai recorded ‘poor’ air through Monday morning, with four of its seven operational monitoring stations above 200.
The difference, scientists say, came down largely to which way the wind was blowing. In both cities, firecrackers released PM2.5, fine particles 2.5 micrometres or less that rise into the air and stay suspended in the lower atmosphere. What happened next depended on the weather.
Mumbai is surrounded by the sea on three sides, which gives it the advantage of wind reversal, with breezes moving between land and sea and dispersing pollutants held in the lower atmosphere.
An anticyclonic circulation in the Himalayas has also brought easterly winds, which blow from the mainland towards the sea, to coastal regions of western India, including Mumbai.
These winds have brought down the city’s temperature and dispersed the pollutants suspended in the air. Their continued onset over the past two days has helped Mumbai and eight other cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region stay in the ‘moderate’ category despite heavy cracker bursting.
Mumbai looks out on the Arabian Sea to its west. Chennai, on the south-eastern coast, faces the Bay of Bengal to its east, so the same wind has the opposite effect. Easterlies would bring Chennai cleaner air from the sea, but the city is not getting them.
Strong northerly winds are instead blowing in from inland Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu, carrying pollutants from industrial and urban centres. As firecracker emissions stayed suspended in the lower atmosphere, those winds added to the load.
Experts expect that could change soon, with easterlies from the Bay of Bengal likely to set in, bringing cleaner air and helping pollutants disperse.
Without the sea, Maharashtra’s hinterland fared worse than either city. As many as 13 cities recorded ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ air a day after Diwali: Pimpri Chinchwad, Nanded, Pune, Malegaon, Nagpur, Jalna, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Nashik, Akola, Belapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Chandrapur.
These cities do not benefit from the same winds. [FLAG: Key gap. If easterlies blow from the mainland, inland Maharashtra sits in that flow. Why do they clear Mumbai and not Pune? Ask a scientist.] El Niño conditions have brought deficient rainfall and persistently high temperatures since October. The sustained heat has disrupted wind reversal, limiting natural ventilation and trapping pollutants for longer.
Industry adds to the burden. Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have automobile, pharmaceutical and heavy engineering industries, Nagpur has steel, engineering and power, Chandrapur has thermal power plants and mining, and Jalna has agro-processing and manufacturing. Combined with firecracker smoke and the weather, these emissions pushed air quality into the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories.