Two coastal cities, the same festival, two very different readings. A day after Diwali, Mumbai stayed in the ‘moderate’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 172. Chennai recorded ‘poor’ air through Monday morning, with four of its seven operational monitoring stations above 200.

The difference, scientists say, came down largely to which way the wind was blowing. In both cities, firecrackers released PM2.5, fine particles 2.5 micrometres or less that rise into the air and stay suspended in the lower atmosphere. What happened next depended on the weather.

What helped Mumbai?

Mumbai is surrounded by the sea on three sides, which gives it the advantage of wind reversal, with breezes moving between land and sea and dispersing pollutants held in the lower atmosphere.