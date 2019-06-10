Mumbai: Vote mark on victim’s finger helps police crack murder case

The indelible ink voting mark on the finger of a murder victim has helped Mumbai Police identify the man and solve the case, police officers said.

Kiran Wankhede’s body was found near a public toilet on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road along the city’s western suburbs in the first week of May. His face had been smashed with a stone and other than the voting mark, the only other marks on his body were tattoos — a ‘holy cross’ and the alphabets B and K on his hand. Both turned out to be red herrings.

Post-mortem reports confirmed that his head had been smashed and Deonar police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

During the course of the investigation led by Assistant Police Inspector Mohan Sarode, the police arrested two persons, Shafiullah Qureshi (23) and Niyaz Choudhary (20). Police said that duo, both drug addicts, confessed that they wanted money and when they saw a man in the area early in the morning, they thought he would have money. When he started fighting with them, the duo allegedly smashed his head and fled.

The Deonar police found themselves in a unique situation: they had the “killers”, but didn’t know who the victim was. Police said the accused told them that they had randomly attacked the victim and did not know his identity and there was nothing on the deceased’s body to identify him.

Sarode said they put up posters with the photograph of the deceased in the Shivaji Nagar-Deonar area and also got it flashed on local TV channels, but no one came forward. “All we were left with was the voting mark, a cross and the initials BK on his body,” Sarode said.

Since he was walking around the area, the police suspected that he was a local resident and the voting mark indicated that his name would be on the voters’ list. Senior inspector P Darade asked Sarode and Police Sub-Inspector V Babar to form separate teams and start poring through the voters’ list from the Assembly segment comprising Shivaji Nagar and Deonar.

“The voters’ list contained 3.5 lakh names. A team of 12 policemen sat in the detection room and divided the 3.5 lakh voters. They then removed the names of women, men over 40 and Muslim men. The post-mortem report said the deceased had not been circumcised, therefore establishing him as a non-Muslim. They also compared the photograph on the voters’ list to that of the partly damaged face of the deceased,” said DCP ( zone 6) Shashi Meena.

Sarode said they also looked for people with names beginning with B or K and someone who may have converted to Christianity since there was a cross on the hand.

“After applying these filters, we got around 125 men,” Babar said. Fortunately for the police, one of the first names on the list was that of Kiran Wankhede. When a team reached his PMGP colony residence in Mankhurd, his mother Kantabai Wankhede (50) said he had been missing for several days. “When we showed her the photograph, she started crying. She said it was her son’s body,” Sarode said.

While the police was convinced she was the mother of the deceased, two questions still remained unanswered — why did he have a cross when they were not Christian and why the alphabets B and K. “His mother told us that his friends had been getting cross tattoos on their hands, so he got it too Sarode said. He added, “As for the B K initials, while K was for his name, B was the initial of a former girlfriend that he had not bothered to get removed.”