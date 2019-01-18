Verdict in, but dance bars will not re-open any time soon, say Mumbai Police

While the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against certain regulations imposed on dance bars before they can avail police licences to operate, these establishments are unlikely to resume functioning any time soon. Mumbai Police said fresh licences will have to be obtained before the bar girls take the dance floors.

The rules governing dance bars, passed by the state government in 2016, will now be discussed once again after the copy of the Supreme Court order is received, said sources in the home department. The government will then announce afresh what conditions bar owners will have to comply with before they can obtain licences from the police.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said, “Once the copy is uploaded and we see the instructions of the court, there will be deliberations at the government level. A policy will need to be formed before we decide on the requirement on granting of licenses.”

Varsha Kale, president of the Bar Girls Association, said bar girls may not find employment in the dance bars immediately. “It is an election year, and we are worried there may still be problems in implementation. Bar owners and bar dancers need to draw a contract, and dancers will be daily wagers under the Supreme Court’s direction…,” she said.

The current situation is not unlike that in 2016 when the Maharashtra government passed a new law, listing 26 stringent conditions that bar owners would have to comply with before dance bars could get licences. Several bar owners had said these conditions actually made it impossible for bars to function. They approached the Supreme Court to strike down some of these stringent conditions.

In August 2018, the Mumbai Police filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court mentioning that it had received 81 applications from bar owners, which it had rejected as they did not comply with the 26 conditions.

Avinash Shetty, managing the Dilbar bar on Grant Road, said: “We hope the government and police eases the process of obtaining license. Till now, the paperwork and delays have made our business difficult.”

Maharashtra State Commission for Women chair Vijaya Rahatkar said the decision was not in the favour of bar girls. “We respect the SC verdict, but it must be noted that dancers do not have total freedom…We are waiting to see how this is implemented,” Rahatkar said.