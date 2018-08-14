Mumbai: Two get 7-yr jail for rape attempt on Dutch teen

The court, while handing out the sentence, also asked them to cough up a fine of Rs 5,500 each. (Representational) The court, while handing out the sentence, also asked them to cough up a fine of Rs 5,500 each. (Representational)

The sessions court on Monday sentenced two auto-rickshaw drivers to seven-year imprisonment for attempting to rape an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands. The woman was in Mumbai for a student exchange programme.

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge H C Shendge had convicted two accused Anil Yadav (34) and Rajpati Nishad (27) under sections 341(wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 376 read with 511 (attempt to rape), 354 read with 511 (attempt to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, while handing out the sentence, also asked them to cough up a fine of Rs 5,500 each, said investigating officer, Dhanaji Nalawade. The prosecution examined 24 witnesses in the case. Nalawade told The Indian Express that he had informed the girl that she had to record her statement before the court. Instead of video conferencing, Nalawade said he had persuaded the girl to visit the court in person and record the statement and he was surprised that she agreed to it. Nalawade wrote to the Netherlands Embassy and requested them to make arrangement for her travel so that she could visit Mumbai and record her statement.

According to the prosecution, the victim was in India on a tourist visa from September 15, 2011, for a student exchange programme in Mumbai. She was living in an apartment at Mulund. In the evening of December 26, 2011, the girl visited her friend’s house at Vasai and after spending some time with two friends there, they dropped her near Dahisar check naka, from where she took an auto-rickshaw for home around 12.50 am.

According to police, auto driver, Yadav, purposely took the Aarey Colony route even after the girl kept telling him to take the Western Express Highway. After crossing Aarey toll naka, Yadav parked his auto and asked his friend Nishad, also an auto driver, to join him. Nishad sat beside Yadav and they left from there. While on the way, the girl again told Yadav to take the Western Express Highway route, but he did not pay any attention to her.

According to police, both the accused took the girl to the woods, where they attempted to rape her. Her screams scared them off, however, they ran away after grabbing her phone and purse. The girl then went to the nearest building in the Aarey Colony and sought to inform the police. She approached Vanrai police station and filed a complaint. She was then sent for a medical examination.

On December 29, 2011, the police led a trap at Dahisar check naka and arrested Nishad. Nalawade said they arrested Yadav from Uttar Pradesh a day later. The police recovered the girl’s mobile phone, SIM card, passport and leather purse. In January 2015, the girl had visited Mumbai to record her statement in the in-camera trial. After recording her statement, she identified both the accused in the court.

Public prosecutor, Kalpana Hire, told the court that the victim was a foreigner and the accused were well aware of it and the offence they were committing. By attempting to rape a foreigner, they have committed an offence against the nation.

