Mumbai: Two detained for ‘protesting without police permission’

A senior police officer added that the two people detained were charged under section 68 and 69 of the Bombay Police Act, as they were protesting without seeking permission from the police. (Representational Image) A senior police officer added that the two people detained were charged under section 68 and 69 of the Bombay Police Act, as they were protesting without seeking permission from the police. (Representational Image)

Two people on Monday were detained by Deonar police for allegedly protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) without getting clearances from police. Protesters said the two were kept in detention till late Monday evening. They also alleged that they had gone to the police station to get permission for protesting, when they were detained.

A statement from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Social Justice read that Deonar police had detained two people who had visited the station to seek permission for an indefinite sit-in protest and satyagraha against CAA, NRC and NPR (National Population Register). “However, instead of facilitating a peaceful and democratic demonstration, the police chose to detain four of the organisers, two of whom were later released. One of the detainees is a young student and the other has completed post-graduation from Mumbai University. The duo has not been allowed to meet lawyers and their whereabouts are unknown,” the statement read.

The statement added that it was yet another example of the city police’s “high-handedness” and “undemocratic behaviour against law-abiding citizens”. “This is nothing but a blatant effort to curb popular voices against the discriminatory citizenship measures of the government. The detention gives a wrong signal, as protesters had followed due course of law by seeking prior permission for their agitation. Such heavy-handed approach doesn’t bode well for the functioning of a democratic society and will only increase people’s resentment against authorities. We demand that the two are released immediately and their right to protest be upheld,” the statement read.

A senior police officer, however, added that the two people detained were charged under section 68 and 69 of the Bombay Police Act, as they were protesting without seeking permission from the police. The officer said the two detained will subsequently be allowed to go. “On Saturday as well, one of those detained had carried out a protest in Deonar without necessary permission. A few of them also pelted stones at the police, following which, an FIR was registered against four people. We have not made any arrests in the case yet,” the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App