Mumbai top cop issues order to relieve 5 officers, clears way for transfer to ATS

A year after 12 police officers were served showcause notices for bypassing the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and submitting applications directly to state Director General of Police’s office requesting a transfer to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Barve’s successor on Tuesday relieved five of the officers of their current postings, clearing the way for their transfers to the ATS.

Police sources said they would join the ATS this week. All 12 are decorated officers. The showcause notices to them on Barve’s orders said they had not followed due procedure and had violated the discipline of the force.

The entire controversy exposed deep divisions between senior IPS officers in Maharashtra Police, and in Mumbai Police. Barve retired earlier this year, and the new commissioner, Parambir Singh, appears to have taken a more lenient view of the matter.

The five police officers who are now expected to join the ATS are inspectors Dyaneshwar Wagh and Santosh Bhalekar, and assistant police inspectors Wilson Rodrigues, Ashwini Koli and Deepali Kulkarni. They are posted in different units of Mumbai police.

“In the past, officers who wanted a transfer to the Anti-Corruption Bureau or ATS have submitted an application at DGP’s office directly. Likewise, we followed the procedure that was followed earlier and submitted an application,” said one of the soon-to-be-transferred police officers.

These 12 police officers applied for a transfer in early 2019. When then Mumbai Police Commissioner Barve learnt about it, he issued showcause notices to the officers, and sought their responses.

In the showcause notice, Barve said an officer has to submit a request of transfer to another unit to the chief of the unit they are serving in, which in this case was the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

But while he was awaiting their response, DGP Subodh Jaiswal issued a transfer order on June 17 transferring 11 of the 12 officers to the ATS.

Later on June 20, Barve issued another showcause notice to the 12 officers in which he had questioned why the officers’ increments should not be withheld and sought a written explanation. Despite the order from the state DGP’s office, these officers were not relieved, and some were transferred internally.

Parambir Singh, who took over as the Mumbai Police Commissioner in February, has overturned his predecessor’s decision and issued an order cancelling the showcause notices. “We will report to our respective DCPs in a day or two following which we shall join the ATS,” said an officer.

