Mumbai: Three dead, eight injured as under-construction building collapses in Goregaon

At least three people were killed and as many as eight were reportedly injured after a two-storey under-construction building collapsed in Goregaon’s Motilal Nagar on Sunday. The incident took place at around 9.15 am when a slab on the ground floor of the building gave way.

The rescue operation is in progress as there still are three to four people trapped under the debris, according to eyewitnesses. People who were rescued from under the debris were rushed to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon.

At least three fire engines, one rescue van and an ambulance were deployed for the operation, an official told PTI.

The structure was a part of a chawl of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), the official said. An accidental death report was registered at the Goregaon Police station and a probe is underway, he said.