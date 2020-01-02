Mumbai: Three booked for pilfering foodgrain meant for mid-day meals

An officer said that on Monday, they had received a tip-off that a shop in Hanuman Nagar area of Vikhroli was selling rice that was meant for mid-day meals in schools.(Representational Image) An officer said that on Monday, they had received a tip-off that a shop in Hanuman Nagar area of Vikhroli was selling rice that was meant for mid-day meals in schools.(Representational Image)

Three persons, including a couple, have been booked for allegedly pilfering foodgrain from mid-day meals meant for schoolchildren in Vikhroli and selling the same at a premium.

However, after the couple and a shopowner, who purchased nearly 1,200 kg of rice from them, were booked Monday, BMC officials told the Mumbai Police Crime Branch that they are not sure the seized rice was part of the supply for mid-day meals.

The accused have been identified as Chandrakant Panaskar and wife Sangeeta, who run a self-help group in Vikhroli, and shopowner Chintan Gusai.

Senior Inspector of Parksite police station in Vikhroli (East), Kusum Waghmare, said: “While an FIR has been registered… we have not made any arrests. The local ward office of the BMC could not confirm if the seized bags of rice were meant for mid-day meals. We need some confirmation before we can arrest them.”

An officer said that on Monday, they had received a tip-off that a shop in Hanuman Nagar area of Vikhroli was selling rice that was meant for mid-day meals in schools. A police team raided the shop and found 24 sacks of rice that was provided at a subsidised rate of Rs 19,000.

“On questioning Chintan Gusai of Ambika Bhandar, we found that he had purchased the rice from Shreya Mahila Audyogik Utapadan Sahkari Sanstha, a self-help group that secured the contract of supplying mid-day meals from the Food Corporation of India,” said Satish Taware, Inspector, crime branch (unit 7).

On questioning Chandrakant and his wife, police found that the couple was involved in pilfering the subsidised rice they received from the government for mid-day meals. The couple went on to sell the rice to Gusai after keeping a profit margin, police said.

The crime branch then approached the local Parksite police station where an FIR was registered against the three on charges of cheating. “However, it would be difficult to proceed if we do not get confirmation from BMC that the seized rice was meant for mid-day meals,” said an officer.

