Mumbai: Supervisor, owner of security firm booked under atrocities Act

The Powai police has booked the owner and supervisor of a prominent security agency under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after a 23-year-old man alleged that he was subjected to casteist remarks at the workplace.

The police said the owner is the brother of a BJP leader.

The complainant, who is from Pune, told the police that he came to Mumbai looking for a job. He was recruited as a driver with the security agency early this year for Rs 15,000 per month. However, he wanted to see his salary structure and asked for salary slip.

“Provident Fund and other taxes were being deducted due to which only Rs 13,000 was deposited in my account. I wanted to see my salary structure,” the complainant said.

He alleged that his employers ignored his request and started harassing him. “The staff then started passing remarks on my caste,” the 23-year-old told the police.

On November 25, the owner told him that “you are from a lower caste and your caste belong to the beggar class,” the complainant said in his statement to police. He further added, “While I was standing in front of them, the supervisor even told the owner that why do you employee people coming from lower caste, we should sack them.”