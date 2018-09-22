Maharashtra government offers bigger homes to Mumbai’s slum dwellers, tenants ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The dole for slum dwellers is a part of modifications to Mumbai’s new Development Control regulations that were sanctioned by the Fadnavis-led Urban Development department on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu) The dole for slum dwellers is a part of modifications to Mumbai’s new Development Control regulations that were sanctioned by the Fadnavis-led Urban Development department on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

In the run-up to the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra on Saturday dished out a bouquet of sops to Mumbai’s slum dwellers, families residing in tenanted properties, and developers.

With every second resident of the commercial capital living in slums, Mumbai’s slum population – currently estimated to be around 52 lakh – is seen as the city’s most influential vote bank. The Devendra Fadnavis government on Saturday increased their minimum rehabilitation entitlement in a slum redevelopment project to 300 square feet carpet area, from the existing 269 square feet.

Earlier, in May this year, the Fadnavis government had passed a legislation making even slum dwellers settled in hutments constructed after the cut off deadline of January 1, 2000, eligible for rehabilitation in slum projects. But unlike those settled on or prior to the cut-off date, this group of beneficiaries, estimated to be about 18 lakh, would need to pay up to Rs 8 lakh for their replacement homes.

The increase in size of slum rehabilitation homes will further sweeten the deal for developers of such projects, who will further benefit from the upward revision of sale incentives and permissible buildable area. A developer’s sale component in redevelopment projects is linked to the slum rehabilitation area.

To control population densities on slum lands, Mumbai’s previous regulations had capped the floor space index (FSI) permissible on a slum plot to 3 with the exception of pockets where the pre-redevelopment densities were already very high. After initially proposing to relax this cap to FSI 4, the government on Saturday lifted the cap altogether while linking the total construction permissible to the width of the road in front of the slum. Accordingly, slum redevelopments fronting roads of 44 feet or more can now consume an FSI of over 4 on the plot itself.

FSI is a development tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is the ratio of the built-up area of the plot to the plot area.

Further while the FSI admissible in such developments was previously counted on the basis of the area occupied by hutments, the government will now offer FSI considering the slum boundaries, which would basically enhance buildable area for developers. Also, while the new regulations have now linked the sale incentives to land rates and plot size, developers can avail anywhere between 80-135 per cent of the buildable area required to rehabilitate slum dwellers as an incentive, which was 75-100 per cent in most cases under the previous regulations. While the government claims that these sops would make slum redevelopment projects more viable, town planners fear that these would only burden Mumbai’s infrastructure and worsen densities further.

In yet another pre-election sop, the government also increased the minimum rehabilitation tenement size for tenants of dilapidated buildings, both in the island city and the suburbs of Mumbai. On the basis of the number of buildings being redeveloped in one project, they would now be entitled for an additional carpet area of 5-12% in their replacement homes, while the projects’ developers will be offered 50-70 per cent incentive over the rehabilitation area for their sale component. The maximum entitlement for free rehabilitation has also been raised from 751 sq. feet to 1292 sq. feet

Incidentally, while the government had earlier proposed an additional built-up area of 15% for non-cessed residential housing societies who are found to have over-consumed FSI, it has now clarified that this incentive will be limited to the maximum construction permissible as per the new regulations. The consent clause in all redevelopments where the government offers incentive FSI has also been reduced from 70% to 51%.

Meanwhile, residents of hundreds of housing societies that have consumed more buildable space than permitted will now be allowed to regularise these illegal additions and alterations by claiming 35% additional FSI on payment of premiums to the municipality. Builders’ sale incentives in cluster redevelopment projects has also been raised by another 10 per cent, while conditions imposed on developers for redevelopment of societies in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority-owned colonies have been eased.

The state has also sweetened the deal for landholders whose plots or portions of these are reserved for buildable public amenities. They will now be compensated in the form of incentive FSI, applicable over and above the permissible FSI. The government has clarified that the permissible FSI will be counted on the net plot area. It has also shot down a proposal to permit transferable development rights for industrial developments.

The proposals approved on Saturday will kick in from October 24 onwards

