Mumbai: Stampede in Mithibai college, eight admitted in hospital, three critical

Fifteen students were rushed to RN Cooper Hospital in Mumbai following a stampede in Mithibai college in Vile Parle on Thursday. Three of them have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Later, seven students were discharged.

Just in: Stampede in Mithibai college. Eight students admitted in RN Cooper hospital, of them three in ICU @IndianExpress — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) December 20, 2018

Police officials said that the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm during the Colosseum Fest, the college’s annual festival. Joint Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti said the hall where the event was being organised was overcrowded and some people fainted due to suffocation, TOI reported.

Advertising

The report also quoted a student as saying that even though the capacity of the hall in the college was around 4,000 about 10,000 invitations were sent.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster cell said the stampede-like situation occurred when a few people tried to enter inside the premises of the college when a popular band was performing at the stage, according to media reports.