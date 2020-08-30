Mumbai: Senior official of top media house booked on charges of sexual harassment

The complainant further said she was sexually harassed from April 2008 to August 2020. (Representational)

Mumbai Police on Thursday booked a senior management official of a top media house for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague. Police said the complainant is a senior journalist.

In her complaint to police, the journalist said the accused had touched her inappropriately and demanded sexual favours. When she refused to comply, the complainant said, she was sacked. The complainant further said she was sexually harassed from April 2008 to August 2020.

A senior IPS officer said the complainant had approached Bandra police station Thursday, and the case was later transferred to NM Joshi Marg police station. Police have registered a case under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 (A) (assault or criminal force on woman with intend to outrage her modesty), 354 (D) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

