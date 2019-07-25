Mumbai seashore to become govt land: Revenue dept had raised questions on environment dept’s no-objection

MAHARASHTRA REVENUE department officials had red-flagged the environment department’s no-objection for treating a part of the seashore on the Nepean Sea Road area as revenue land. The Indian Express has learnt.

As reported by The Indian Express on July 15, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cleared the state revenue department’s proposal of surveying the foreshore area on Nepean Sea Road, and giving the land parcel a cadastral survey (CS) number. The foreshore or the intertidal zone is the portion of the shore between the low tide and high tide marks.

Fadnavis had said on Tuesday that the department had obtained a no-objection from the state environment department before granting the proposal a go-ahead. Following the chief minister’s nod, the department had issued directives to the Mumbai collector for survey of the portion and assigning the CS number to the newly formed land.

But documents obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act show that revenue officials had raised questions about the environment department’s no-objection.

The documents show that the department had first sought the environment department’s opinion on the proposal on November 3, 2018. It had sought a report on the applicability of the environment and Coastal Regulation Zones(CRZ) laws to the proposal after a report form the Maharashtra Settlement Commissioner’s office opined that the proposal should be examined from the environmental point of view.

On January 2, 2019, the environment department’s technical wing, while commenting on the proposal, noted: “According to the latest coastal zone management plan of Mumbai, the portion abuts the high tide line and was situated on the seaward side of this line. According to 2011 CRZ regulations, no construction or development is permissible.”

The environment department’s section officer, the under secretary, and the director (Environment), also accepted the suggestion that the file should be returned to the revenue department with these comments.

But documents reveal that an additional noting was penned by the director (Environment) a week later, which stated, “Subject to the condition (that no development or construction was permitted), there should be no objection to assigning of a CS number.”

This was later approved by Principal Secretary (Environment) Anil Diggikar, who, when contacted, had said that his department’s stance was clear that this was a “no development area”.

Revenue officials had questioned the validity of the conditional NoC. On January 23, 2019, an under-secretary of the department wrote on the file. “The environment department’s views had been sought with regards to applicability of the CRZ norms. But they have submitted an opinion citing grounds on which the CS number can be provided…”