Mumbai: Search on for missing professor suffering from dementia

In October 2018, Reshma Wagle was crossing a road with her husband, a 69-year-old professor suffering from dementia. When she turned around to look at him, he was nowhere to be seen. He disappeared in a minute and has not been found since. What has left family and friends puzzled is that he remembered his address well, but has still not been able to find his way back home.

Advertising

A fortnight ago, professor Prakash Wagle, a former teacher at Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, was spotted in Vasai by tea-stall owners. With diminishing memory and no medication, his family fears his memory loss may have progressed rapidly.

“His disappearance has left us baffled. We are running from pillar to post looking for him,” said Vidya Shenoy, attached with Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI). Wagle was enrolled in her day-care centre for 15 months where such patients are taken through various activities to keep them composed and undergo corrective therapies to limit disease damage.

Known to be a progressive degenerative brain disease, dementia is known to commonly affect one in 10 persons aged beyond 65. Wagle was diagnosed over three years ago. He was put on medication, but would often forget he was retired and pick up his books to teach.

“There were times when he (Wagle) would be alert. Very recently he started phasing out. He loves music, carom and would often talk on philosophy,” Shenoy said, adding that dementia patients often go missing but are found within days or weeks. “But awareness on dementia is low,” she says. Lost dementia patients often do not gain public attention as they do not beg.

“In his case, it started with forgetting small chores that he had already done or location of where he kept his things,” his wife said. According to Reshma (66), on October 27, 2018, the two were crossing Raja Badhe Chowk for an evening stroll. “I crossed and turned. He was nowhere in sight.” Later a CCTV camera captured him walking in the opposite direction in Dadar.

The Shivaji Park-based family has been pasting his poster at every station on Western, Central and Harbour line. “In Vasai when we were circulating his poster 15 days ago, a person said he saw him eating at a stall. Another tea-stall owner said he gave him tea,” Reshma said.

According to Shivaji Park police station, no CCTV footage has been recovered from Vasai area to suggest which way Wagle took. While Wagle remembered his home address where he has been residing since 50 years, his family suspects he may have forgotten it due to lack of medication.

“We suspect he is wandering somewhere. There have been no reports of any untoward incident,” said constable Rajesh Pandey, who is assisting in tracking him. Wagle’s photograph has been shared with railway police and police stations in neighbouring districts.

Advertising

Currently, the disease has no cure. The ARDSI data from 2010 pegged at 3.4 million the number of people to be suffering from dementia in India.