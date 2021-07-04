Mumbai Samachar director Muncherji Cama dead

Muncherji Nusserwanji Cama, one of the directors of India’s oldest running newspaper, Mumbai Samachar (previously Bombay Samachar), died in Mumbai on Saturday. Cama was in his 60s.

He was also a former trustee of the Bombay Parsi Punchayat. Founded in 1681, BPP is the apex body representing the Parsi Zoroastrian community in Mumbai and is among the oldest charitable trusts Mumbai Samachar, a Gujarati daily, recently entered its 200th year of print. It was founded in 1822 by a Parsi scholar named Fardoonji Murazban and came into the hands of the Cama family in 1933. The company is housed in an iconic red colonial building in Horniman Circle.

Cama was an important member of the Parsi community and on the board of several charities. He was an active part of Mumbai Samachar’s business until last year. His brother Hormusji Cama is currently the director of the company.