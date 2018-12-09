Mumbai road safety report: Of 490 deaths in 2017, 83% victims were men

The Mumbai Road Safety Report, 2017, states that of the 490 deaths in the city last year, 83 per cent of the victims were men and 17 per cent were women. Among the deceased men, 62 per cent were aged between 15 and 44 years.

Advertising

Mumbai is one of the 10 cities globally that has partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety since 2015 to implement evidence-based road safety interventions with an aim to reduce road deaths and injuries.

The report states that elderly men and women have the highest risk while walking on roads and pedestrian death rate is higher among those aged 65 years and above.

Amitesh Kumar, the joint commissioner of police (traffic), has said in the report that the figures underscore the disproportionate suffering of vulnerable road users and highlights high-risk locations to help enforcement and engineering efforts to be better planned, geographically and chronologically.

Advertising

The study also said that the number of fatal crashes in the city have seen a 20 per cent decrease in the past two years, having decreased from 611 in 2015 and 562 in 2016 to 490 in 2017.

Globally, while more than 1.2 million die in road crashes each year, in India, the number is around 2 lakh.