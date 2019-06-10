Mumbai: Resto-bar manager booked as woman says he helped harasser escape

The manager of a restro-bar in Saki Naka was booked after a 23-year-old software engineer alleged that he helped a man misbehaving with her escape. Saki Naka police has registered an FIR against the man and the manager.

On Wednesday around 8 pm, the woman , along with her three female friends, visited Pop Tate’s in Saki Naka, where one of the three men seated on the opposite table allegedly kept staring at her and made unpleasant expressions. “After a while I complained to the hotel manager, looking at which the three got up and were about to leave the restaurant. As I saw that the restaurant management was not taking any action, I walked upto the man, who was making me uncomfortable, and confronted him. He told me that he looked at me as I was pretty,” the woman said.

According to the police complaint, when the four women started arguing with the man, the manager took them out of the restaurant and in the meantime, the three men left the restaurant through the back door.

“Instead of getting hold of them and handing them over to the police, the manager was busy explaining things to us. When I again went inside, someone from the restaurant staff told me that the three had escaped from the back doors,” the woman said.

She then called the police, who took them to the beat chowki. “As it was already midnight, I decided to go home and told the police that I will lodge a complaint the next day,” said the complainant.

The woman then went to the Saki Naka police station on Thursday and registered a complaint against the man and the manager. A case under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered, said police.

Sub-inspector Eknath Bhise said, “We have registered a case against the unknown person who leered at her, while we have also booked manager of Pop Tate’s under Section 34.” Police said they are yet to make an arrest as they are trying to identify the suspect.

Pop Tate’s manager, Sadanand Mule, said: “As the four women were drunk, I was scared that the men could harm them… so I took the women out. I told them that we will help in registering an offence. But she has now registered a case against me. I didn’t help the culprits in escaping, infact I somehow managed to get the contact number of the suspect and have handed them over to the police.”

Later, the woman put up a post on her Instagram about the incident. Pop Tate’s social media account replied to her on social media: “Last night you were drunk and we think you forgot the incident… we feel, we have done more than enough in this situation… If you still have any complaint or still unsatisfied with our action then an ideal way would be to reach out to us for more discussion. In the meanwhile, if you’re done posting and sharing unnecessary hatred on social media, we would love to talk to you in a way which is more acceptable in a civilised and educated society.” Sandya Johari, public relation and marketing head of Pop Tate’s, said, “The facts that she states are incorrect. After she raised the issue, we tried to calm her down. Meanwhile, the men escaped from the second exit of the restaurant. We did not help them in escaping. ”