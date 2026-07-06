Mumbai, Pune, Raigad districts and ghat areas on ‘red’ alert today

Amid IMD’s red alert, the State Disaster Management Authority has directed employees in private offices across Mumbai to work from home. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday placed Mumbai under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and issued similar warnings for Pune, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur districts, as intense monsoon showers battered large parts of Maharashtra.

In view of the severe weather, the Pune district administration ordered all schools to remain closed Monday.

Earlier in the day, traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai–Pune Highway was suspended after a landslide and damage to a retaining wall at the Missing Link, triggered by heavy rainfall and water accumulation.

Traffic was later restored on the Mumbai–Pune carriageway of the Missing Link section of the expressway, while the Pune–Mumbai corridor remains closed, with vehicles being diverted via the old Mumbai–Pune Highway.