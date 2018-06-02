Mumbai receives pre-monsoon showers, dust storm brings down temperature in North India

Moderate to heavy rain, as part of a pre-monsoon spell, will continue for two to three hours in Mumbai, according to the weather forecast. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Moderate to heavy rain, as part of a pre-monsoon spell, will continue for two to three hours in Mumbai, according to the weather forecast. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

Mumbai received pre-monsoon showers on Saturday evening, bringing respite from the sweltering heat. Moderate to heavy rain, as part of a pre-monsoon spell, will continue for two to three hours in Mumbai, according to weather forecast.

Meanwhile, rains along with dust storm and thunderstorm greeted parts of India Friday night, dropping the temperatures to a 38.3 degree celsius in Delhi-NCR on Saturday.

In the western parts of the country, severe heatwave prevailed, recording maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan. Churu, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sriganganagar and Kota registered maximum temperatures of 47, 46.8, 45.6, 45.3 and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the MeT department.

However, a dust storm has been predicted in Rajasthan on Sunday. “Dust storms are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan,” it said.

Temperature on Saturday dipped and was below normal in Faizabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Kanpur, Moradabad, and Meerut, according to the MeT department.

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains in the northeastern states and Maharashtra, at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on Sunday.

(Express photo by Janak Rathod, June 2, 2018, Mumbai) (Express photo by Janak Rathod, June 2, 2018, Mumbai)

“Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are very likely in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha,” the advisory said as reported by PTI.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds, have been predicted for the next two days in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka.

After a dust storm hit Delhi-NCR Friday evening, temperature in the capital and parts of North India slipped down to a 38.3 degree celsius on Saturday. As reported by PTI, Met predicted a thunderstorm or a dust storm to occur in the Capital Sunday evening or night with temperature ranging between a minimum 28 degrees Celsius to a maximum 40 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rains at isolated places were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Meanwhile, 17 death were reported in Uttar Pradesh after Friday’s dust storm hit the state, leaving another 11 injured.

(Express photo by Janak Rathod, June 2, 2018, Mumbai) (Express photo by Janak Rathod, June 2, 2018, Mumbai)

Parts of South India received rainfall over coastal and interiors of Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Telangana and isolated places over Tamil nadu and Andhra Pradesh, IMD recorded Saturday morning.

Temperature slid down to maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal in Chandigarh, courtesy Friday overnight rains. Met department recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall in several parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Ambala recorded maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. It recorded 12.7 mm of rainfall. Whereas, Hisar remained at at 41.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, weather will be dry in Punjab and Haryana region in next 48 hours.

After experiencing extreme temperatures in Jammu, the temperature dipped down slightly at 39.2 degrees Celsius against Friday’s 40.0 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also predicted heavy rains at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Maharashtra in the next 24 hours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd