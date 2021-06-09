scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Mumbai rains Live updates: Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai as monsoon arrives two days ahead of onset date

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: The Colaba observatory station recorded 77.4 mm rain (categorised as heavy rain) in the 24 hours ending today at 8.30 am while the IMD observatory station at Santa Cruz  recorded 59.6 mm rains (moderate rain).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2021 11:40:20 am
Mumbai rains Live updates: Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai as monsoon arrives two days ahead of onset dateSeveral places in Mumbai received heavy rain on Wednesday as Southwest Monsoon arrived one day ahead of its normal date. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Several places in Mumbai received heavy rain Wednesday as the Southwest Monsoon arrived two days ahead of its normal date.

India Meteorogical Department (IMD) Mumbai Deputy Director General Dr Jayanta Sarkar told news agency ANI, “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date.”

The Colaba observatory station recorded 77.4 mm rain (categorised as heavy rain) in the 24 hours ending today at 8.30 am while the IMD observatory station at Santa Cruz  recorded 59.6 mm rains (moderate rain).

Waterlogging has resulted in traffic diversions on Sion road no 24, Mankhurd Railway Station, Gandhi Bazar and Antop Hill No 7.

Central railway PRO said local train services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have been halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion railway stations. “Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as water recedes,” he added.

In Pune, rainfall is likely towards the early evening hours and could be accompanied by lightning and thunder. Presently, there is no weather system directly affecting Pune but north Maharashtra is under the influence of strong westerly winds and the presence of a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region. On Wednesday, Pune will continue to experience cloudy sky conditions and there are chances of light intensity rainfall.

Live Blog

Southwest Monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days ahead of its onset date; heavy rains lash several parts of the city, traffic diversions reported due to waterlogging. Follow this space for the latest updates

11:40 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Progress of Southwest Monsoon in India

Here is a map by IMD showing how the Southwest Monsoon is moving throughout the country.

11:36 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai issues weather warning for Maharashtra

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai Wednesday issued a weather warning for Maharashtra for the next 5 days, news agency ANI reported.

11:28 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Mumbai rain: Traffic jams in several parts of the city

Traffic snarls were reported in different parts of Mumbai on Wednesday as a result of the heavy rainfall. Below are some visuals from Eastern Express Highway-Chembur. 

Traffic jam at the Eastern Express Highway-Chembur on Wednesday. (ANI)
Heavy rain in several parts of the city also led to waterlogging at many places. (ANI)
11:17 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Southwest Monsoon advances into Mumbai: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into Mumbai today.

The weather agency said significant amount of rainfall has been recorded in the city from in the last 24 hours. Mumbai (Santacruz) received 60 mm rain, Mumbai (Colaba) received 77mm; Harnai got 69 mm, Ratnagiri 113 mm, Mormugao 68 mm.

11:17 (IST)09 Jun 2021
11:02 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Mumbai rain: Waterlogging at Gandhi Market

Vehicles wade through water at Gandhi Market in Mumbai, after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Wednesday. Watch the video here: 

10:59 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Monsoon hits Mumbai two days ahead of schedule, heavy rains lash city

The Southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the country’s financial capital and suburbs since early morning.

Since Monday morning, Mumbai has been recording steady and continuous rainfall. The 24-hour rainfall (till 8.30 am) recorded on Wednesday at Colaba was 65.4mm and at Santacruz was 50.4mm. Heavy rain recorded over Konkan include Ratnagiri (112.9 mm), Panji (33.8 mm) and Madgaon (67.6mm).

10:57 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Mumbai rain: Local train services halted; railway tracks submerged

Railway tracks between Sion railway station and GTB Nagar railway station were submerged on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. 

As a precautionary measure, local train services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been halted. Services will resume as soon as the water recedes, said Central railway PRO.


Railway tracks between Sion railway station and GTB Nagar railway station were submerged on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (ANI)
10:46 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Watch video: Waterlogging at Kings Circle, Mumbai

Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai on Wednesday. Watch the video here:

10:41 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Mumbai

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD said as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning.

Waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas, but the local train services remained unaffected, while routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were diverted, reported PTI.

A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office.
Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning.

10:41 (IST)09 Jun 2021
10:41 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Mumbai Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai as monsoon arrives a day earlier People hold umbrella while crossing a road during rain at CST, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall  was observed over Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, the IMD said.

The weather agency said isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall took place over Saurashtra & Kutch, west Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Except for the onset over Kerala on June 3, monsoon has so far advanced across the southern peninsula, Maharashtra and northeast India before its usual schedule.

