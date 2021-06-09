Mumbai rains Live updates: Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai as monsoon arrives two days ahead of onset date

Several places in Mumbai received heavy rain on Wednesday as Southwest Monsoon arrived one day ahead of its normal date. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Several places in Mumbai received heavy rain Wednesday as the Southwest Monsoon arrived two days ahead of its normal date.

India Meteorogical Department (IMD) Mumbai Deputy Director General Dr Jayanta Sarkar told news agency ANI, “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date.”

The Colaba observatory station recorded 77.4 mm rain (categorised as heavy rain) in the 24 hours ending today at 8.30 am while the IMD observatory station at Santa Cruz recorded 59.6 mm rains (moderate rain).

Waterlogging has resulted in traffic diversions on Sion road no 24, Mankhurd Railway Station, Gandhi Bazar and Antop Hill No 7.

Central railway PRO said local train services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have been halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion railway stations. “Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as water recedes,” he added.

In Pune, rainfall is likely towards the early evening hours and could be accompanied by lightning and thunder. Presently, there is no weather system directly affecting Pune but north Maharashtra is under the influence of strong westerly winds and the presence of a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region. On Wednesday, Pune will continue to experience cloudy sky conditions and there are chances of light intensity rainfall.