Mumbai rains Live updates: Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai as monsoon arrives two days ahead of onset date

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Several places in Mumbai received heavy rain Wednesday as the Southwest Monsoon arrived two days ahead of its normal date.
India Meteorogical Department (IMD) Mumbai Deputy Director General Dr Jayanta Sarkar told news agency ANI, “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date.”
The Colaba observatory station recorded 77.4 mm rain (categorised as heavy rain) in the 24 hours ending today at 8.30 am while the IMD observatory station at Santa Cruz recorded 59.6 mm rains (moderate rain).
Waterlogging has resulted in traffic diversions on Sion road no 24, Mankhurd Railway Station, Gandhi Bazar and Antop Hill No 7.
Central railway PRO said local train services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have been halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion railway stations. “Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as water recedes,” he added.
In Pune, rainfall is likely towards the early evening hours and could be accompanied by lightning and thunder. Presently, there is no weather system directly affecting Pune but north Maharashtra is under the influence of strong westerly winds and the presence of a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region. On Wednesday, Pune will continue to experience cloudy sky conditions and there are chances of light intensity rainfall.
Here is a map by IMD showing how the Southwest Monsoon is moving throughout the country.
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai Wednesday issued a weather warning for Maharashtra for the next 5 days, news agency ANI reported.
Traffic snarls were reported in different parts of Mumbai on Wednesday as a result of the heavy rainfall. Below are some visuals from Eastern Express Highway-Chembur.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into Mumbai today.
The weather agency said significant amount of rainfall has been recorded in the city from in the last 24 hours. Mumbai (Santacruz) received 60 mm rain, Mumbai (Colaba) received 77mm; Harnai got 69 mm, Ratnagiri 113 mm, Mormugao 68 mm.
Vehicles wade through water at Gandhi Market in Mumbai, after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Wednesday. Watch the video here:
The Southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the country’s financial capital and suburbs since early morning.
Since Monday morning, Mumbai has been recording steady and continuous rainfall. The 24-hour rainfall (till 8.30 am) recorded on Wednesday at Colaba was 65.4mm and at Santacruz was 50.4mm. Heavy rain recorded over Konkan include Ratnagiri (112.9 mm), Panji (33.8 mm) and Madgaon (67.6mm).
Railway tracks between Sion railway station and GTB Nagar railway station were submerged on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.
As a precautionary measure, local train services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been halted. Services will resume as soon as the water recedes, said Central railway PRO.
Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai on Wednesday. Watch the video here:
The Southwest Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD said as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning.
Waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas, but the local train services remained unaffected, while routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were diverted, reported PTI.
A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
"It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office.
Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning.
