10 dead as heavy rainfall hits Mumbai, traffic disrupted

HEAVY RAINFALL since Sunday night claimed 10 lives in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Water-logging in several places disrupted both road and rail traffic as the city recorded the season’s highest rainfall.

The Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 231.4mm in 24 hours on Monday morning. This is the first time that the city recorded rainfall in excess of 200 mm this year. The highest rainfall was recorded at the automatic weather station at Malad at 317.6 mm in the last 24 hours. According to the IMD, this is the second highest rainfall recorded in the month of June in the last decade after 283.4 mm recorded on June 19, 2015.

On Monday, while a youth died after he allegedly fell in an open manhole at Malad in Mumbai, the body of an eight-year-old boy was found at a nullah in Kalwa, Thane. Also, a five-year-old boy allegedly died after he fell into a pit at an under construction building at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. At Ambernath in Thane, a 15-year-old boy was killed after a wall collapsed.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man allegedly drowned at the Barrage dam near Badlapur in Thane. In the evening, three men sitting near the Taloja lake in Navi Mumbai slipped into the water when suddenly the flow of water from a nearby hillock increased. While one of the men started slipping in the lake, two others drowned trying to save him, said police. Till now, two bodies have been recovered.

In Mumbai, Parshuram Bastin (74) and Rajendra Singh (60) had died on Sunday after a tree fell on them on MG Road near the Metro Cinema at Azad Maidan. Also, a man was killed late Sunday in Ulhasnagar after his car rammed into a divider owing to low visibility.

A huge part of a compound wall as well as the driveway caved in at Lloyd’s Estate, a highrise at Wadala in Mumabi next to an under-construction project of Dosti Realty, on Monday morning. While no casualty was reported, 14 cars were buried under the debris.

2 dead: Gujarat on alert

South Gujarat was put on alert after the region received heavy rainfall on Monday with 12 talukas in six districts — Valsad, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Dang and Bharuch — recording over 100 mm rainfall in mere four hours.

Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Jhagadia taluka of Bharuch district.

Five dead in Bengal

In West Bengal, five people were killed in lightning strikes while another drowned as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the state on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

The MeT department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in five northern districts.

