Mumbai Rains, Weather Today LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘orange alert’ in city

Mumbai Rains L ive News Updates: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday which has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the city, which signifies that authorities should be alert and ready to prepare for a severe situation.

At least 2,000 passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, which runs between Mumbai and Kolhapur, have been stranded between Badlapur and Wangani railway stations since this morning. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a chopper, while the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has sent eight boats to conduct rescue operations.

Over the last 24 hours, Mumbai’s adjoining areas have recorded very heavy rainfall. Thane received 160 mm rainfall, Kalyan recorded 231 mm, Murbad and Karjat recorded 332 and 300 mm respectively. In Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Shahpur, rainfall received was 296 mm, 280 mm, 185 mm and 195 mm respectively.

