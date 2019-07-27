Mumbai Rains, Weather Today LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘orange alert’ in city
Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the city, which signifies that authorities should be alert and ready to prepare for a severe situation.
MumbaiRains Live News Updates: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday which has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the city, which signifies that authorities should be alert and ready to prepare for a severe situation.
At least 2,000 passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, which runs between Mumbai and Kolhapur, have been stranded between Badlapur and Wangani railway stations since this morning. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a chopper, while the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has sent eight boats to conduct rescue operations.
Over the last 24 hours, Mumbai’s adjoining areas have recorded very heavy rainfall. Thane received 160 mm rainfall, Kalyan recorded 231 mm, Murbad and Karjat recorded 332 and 300 mm respectively. In Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Shahpur, rainfall received was 296 mm, 280 mm, 185 mm and 195 mm respectively.
No electricity in Taloja since 14 hours; people evacuated from Kalyan to transit camp
Due to incessant rain, there is no electricity or water supply in Kalyan-Dombivali, Badlapur and areas beyond Titwala. Nearly 350 people have been evacuated from Kalyan's Waldhuni area to a transit camp as water started entering houses located on the first floor. There has been no electricity supply in parts of Navi Mumbai as well. Taloja area has been in the dark for the past 14 hours due to the heavy downpour.
'Passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from train': Central Railways
"Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from train. Train is the safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police is in train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities," Central Railway tweeted.
Ndrf has reached the stranded Mahalakshmi express and rescue operations have begun.7 People are rescued.
NDRF deploys 8 boats for rescue operations of stranded passengers
Meanwhile, NDRF already deployed 8 boats to the rescue spot at Wangani where the train has been held up due to waterlogged railway tracks. Following incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas, a request was received from Central Railways early morning today to evacuate 700 passengers on the Mumbai-Kolhapur train.
Thane Disaster Management Unit requests IAF to airlift stranded passengers of Mahalaxmi Express
NDRF coordinating with IAF authorities for rescue operations
NDRF officials said they were coordinating with the authorities of the Indian Air Force for making a chopper available for rescue operations in Mumbai. The IAF chopper will be pressed into action from the Santacruz air base, an NDRF official said told Express. The rescue agency has also been called for search and rescue operation in the wake of two separate drowning incidents of one person each at Maval in Pune and in Sindhudurg district. One small team from Sudumbare base of the 5th Battalion of the NDRF has been sent to Maval while one team stationed in Ratnagiri has been moved to Sindhudurg.
Mahalaxmi Express held up between Badlapur and Wangani, 700 passengers stuck
Mahalaxmi Express (17411) which runs between Mumbai and Kolhapur is held up between Badlapur and Wangani with nearly 700 passengers, railway official said. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed boats and choppers for rescue efforts after RPF and Mumbai police officials assured passengers of their safety, said DRM Central Railways
Mumbai suburbs receive heavy rainfall, residents advised to stay indoors
The IMD said in a statement issued this morning: “Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places in the city and suburbs. The Colaba Observatory recorded 90 mm rainfall whereas, Santacruz observatory recorded 219 mm rainfall."
17 flights cancelled, 9 diverted at Mumbai airport
At least seventeen inbound flights were cancelled and 8-9 had to do 'go-around' before they were diverted at Mumbai Airport, the airport authorities said last evening.
Mumbai received intermittent heavy showers all through the night, city police has requested commuters to not venture in water logged areas and to maintain distance from the sea. "Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," Mumbai police said.
In Mumbai, Powai had recorded the highest at 122.8 mm in a span of 12 hours while Bandra (West) recorded 119.4 mm rainfall followed by Bandra Kurla Complex (East) at 116.4 mm.
Throughout the day, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated pockets in the city and suburbs. “There is cyclonic circulation over northern parts of West Bengal and the neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is expected over coastal areas of West Bengal and around. This would also enhance rainfall over the west coast. Heavy rainfall over Konkan region, including Mumbai, is predicted for the next 24 hours,” tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai.
