Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in several parts of city; Mahalaxmi Express stuck with 700 passengers

Heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai even as IAF, NDRF, RPF, and local police have been engaged in the relief and rescue operations. The rain-affected city is witnessing waterlogging in several parts of its suburbs. The weather department also issued an orange alert signifying that authorities should be alert and ready to take necessary action. Follow Live Updates

Here are some highlights:

How have train services been affected?

Except for Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli, all other suburban corridors of Central Railway, Mumbai are functional. Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall compounded with overflowing Ulhas river, resulting in water logging at Vangani, 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati Express was cancelled as pairing rake running was late. Similarly, 17415 Tirupati-Kolhapur Express was cancelled for want of a rake. Another update by Western Railway said that despite heavy rains during the night, WR suburban services were running normal.

At least 700 passengers are stranded as Mahalaxmi Express was held up between Badlapur and Vangani station in Mumbai due to heavy rains Saturday morning.

Mahalaxmi Express stuck over Vanagani river bridge

Following incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas, Mahalaxmi Express is stuck over Vanagani river bridge near Badlapur with about 700 passengers. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dispatched its Mumbai-based batallion to carry out rescue operations. Until now Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police were providing the passenger relief.

Authorities have requested the passengers not to get down. The Navy and the Air Force were also in action. Eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, Inflatable boats and life jackets. A Sea King helicopter has also been scrambled with divers equipped with Auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party.

How has bus/road transport been affected?

The heavy rains have affected road transport as well. BEST bus services were the most affected as people in the city had a tough time commuting. However, the bus service is normal in some places which are not facing waterlogging problems.

How have the rains affected flights?

At least seven flights have been cancelled and 8-9 go-around flights have been diverted at Mumbai Airport, according to SkymetWeather.