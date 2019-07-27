Toggle Menu
Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in several parts of city; Mahalaxmi Express stuck with 700 passengershttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/mumbai-rains-highlights-waterlogging-mahalaxmi-express-ndrf-rescue-flights-delayed-5855856/

Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in several parts of city; Mahalaxmi Express stuck with 700 passengers

The rain-affected city is witnessing waterlogging in several parts its suburbs. The weather department also issued an orange alert signifying that authorities should be alert and ready to take necessary action.

weather, weather today, today weather, monsoon news today, temperature, temperature today, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, tempertaure today, monsoon, monsoon today, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather
Weather Forecast Report LIVE: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during heavy monsoon rain in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

Heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai even as IAF, NDRF, RPF, and local police have been engaged in the relief and rescue operations. The rain-affected city is witnessing waterlogging in several parts of its suburbs. The weather department also issued an orange alert signifying that authorities should be alert and ready to take necessary action. Follow Live Updates

Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: NDRF deploys 8 rescue boats for 2000 stranded passengers of Mahalaxmi Express
Heavy downpour leads to waterlogged roads in Kalyan. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Here are some highlights:

How have train services been affected?

Except for Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli, all other suburban corridors of Central Railway, Mumbai are functional. Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall compounded with overflowing Ulhas river, resulting in water logging at Vangani, 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati Express was cancelled as pairing rake running was late. Similarly, 17415 Tirupati-Kolhapur Express was cancelled for want of a rake. Another update by Western Railway said that despite heavy rains during the night, WR suburban services were running normal.

At least 700 passengers are stranded as Mahalaxmi Express was held up between Badlapur and Vangani station in Mumbai due to heavy rains Saturday morning.

mahalaxmi express, mahalaxmi express news, mumbai rains, Mumbai rains updates, mahalaxmi express stranded, mumbai rains news
Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation: 8 flood rescue teams from Navy including 3 diving teams mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats & life jackets. A Sea King Helicopter also sent with divers for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. (Source: ANI)

Mahalaxmi Express stuck over Vanagani river bridge

Following incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas, Mahalaxmi Express is stuck over Vanagani river bridge near Badlapur with about 700 passengers. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dispatched its Mumbai-based batallion to carry out rescue operations. Until now Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police were providing the passenger relief.

Advertising

Authorities have requested the passengers not to get down. The Navy and the Air Force were also in action. Eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, Inflatable boats and life jackets. A Sea King helicopter has also been scrambled with divers equipped with Auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party.

mahalaxmi express, mahalaxmi express news, mahalaxmi express stranded, mumbai rains, mumbai rains news
At least 700 passengers were reported to be stuck in the Mahalaxmi Express.

How has bus/road transport been affected?

Families of Siddhivinayak waiting for the rain to stop so that they can go back to their homes. (Express Photo by Neeraj Tiwari)

The heavy rains have affected road transport as well. BEST bus services were the most affected as people in the city had a tough time commuting. However, the bus service is normal in some places which are not facing waterlogging problems.

Very heavy rains in Kurla-Thane belt and very heavy rains beyond Kalyan. The water from the city area in Ambernath and Badlapur is gushing onto railway area. As a precautionary measure, services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli were suspended. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

How have the rains affected flights?

At least seven flights have been cancelled and 8-9 go-around flights have been diverted at Mumbai Airport, according to SkymetWeather.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai Rains, Weather Today LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘orange alert’ in city
2 HC dismisses plea to declare ‘Vande Mataram’ as national anthem or song
3 Daily news briefing: India’s Davis Cup team to go to Pak in Sept, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours; and more 