Maharashtra weather HIGHLIGHTS: Thunderstorm, heavy rain lash Mumbai, Thane

Thunderstorm and heavy rain lashed several parts of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai and Thane, on Monday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rain over the Western coast, especially in the capital, later this week.

In Nashik, five people were killed in two separate rain-related incidents over the weekend. A woman and her three minor daughters were killed when a tree fell on them in Dhule district, while a man died when lightning struck him in Nashik district yesterday. Heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of Nashik district on Saturday and Sunday, causing damage to several houses and crops.