Mumbai: Railways official booked for molesting junior

A 56-YEAR-OLD Indian Railway Service of Engineer (IRSE) officer has been booked for allegedly molesting his subordinate, a 30-year-old woman, at their workplace in Mumbai.

In her complaint to the police, filed last week, the woman has alleged that the officer had been harassing her since December 2018.

He would touch her inappropriately under the pretext of shaking hands, she has said in her statement to police. “Whenever the officer shook hands with her, he allegedly held her hand for a long time and intentionally pressed her hand in such a way that made her feel uncomfortable,” said an officer. “The woman has also claimed that the senior officer would call her to his cabin and then invite her to come to a hotel with him,” the officer added.

The police said they have learnt that the officer stalked the woman. “The complainant has said the accused had access to the footage of CCTV cameras at their office and would monitor her movements,” the officer said.

“She has claimed that the accused has been harassing her since December 2018. But she was scared as he held a senior position,” said the officer.

On Saturday, the officer was booked under sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intend to disrobe) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

ACP Subhash Khanvilkar said, “We haven’t arrested anyone so far. We are currently collecting evidence.”

When contacted, the complainant said, “I am very stressed. I am hoping the legal procedure will follow its course.”