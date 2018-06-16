Mumbai Press Club condemns Shujaat Bukhari killing

Bukhari edited the daily Rising Kashmir. Bukhari edited the daily Rising Kashmir.

The Mumbai Press Club on Friday condemned the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Kashmir.

The Editor-in-Chief of English daily ‘Rising Kashmir’ was shot dead outside his office in Srinagar on Thursday. “The entire media fraternity in Mumbai expresses shock and disgust at the brutal killing of senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of English daily ‘Rising Kashmir’ Shujaat Bukhari,” it said in a statement. While demanding that the culprits behind the act be immediately arrested and punished, it also sought safety and security for all journalists.

“The Mumbai Press Club has also demanded that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the safety and security of journalists across the country,” the statement read. Bukhari was instrumental in organising conferences for peace in Kashmir.

