Yavatmal BJP MLA, 16 others booked, CJM court stays lower court’s order

Yavatmal police has registered offences against 17 people, including Yavatmal BJP MLA Madan Yerawar, over a land deal following a JMFC court order. On Friday, a Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, however, stayed the lower court’s order.

“The offences were registered under sections 420, 426, 465, 468 and 471, read with 34 and 120(B) of the IPC, Thursday night after we studied the JMFC court order issued on Wednesday. But, on Friday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court stayed the lower court’s order,” Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Rajkumar told The Indian Express.

The complainant, Ayushi Kiran Deshmukh, had moved court over a land deal. The land, measuring 16,011 sq ft, was given to one Gunwantrao Kolhe by the Yavatmal Municipal Council on lease for 30 years, who had constructed eight blocks on it and rented some of them. Ayushi’s father Kiran bought two blocks from Kolhe’s son Chittaranjan in 1999 and 2002, respectively.

Ayushi alleged that Yerawar, along with one Amit Chokhani, fabricated documents in connivance with municipal chief officer, assistant sub-registrar and land records officer had removed the name of Kiran from the records and transferred the ownership of the entire land in their names in 2014 through a registered sale deed.

Kiran died in 2016 and Ayushi and her mother had to wage a battle against the alleged fraud. Ayushi alleged that she had filed a police complaint following which a probe was ordered by the SP, but it didn’t go anywhere. She also claimed to have received threats since the accused were “influential” people. Yerawar couldn’t be reached for his comment.