Mumbai Police will probe Vivek Oberoi connection to drug case if NCB does not: Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh added 'If the NCB does not take any action in the next four to five days, we will ask the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter"

STATE HOME Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said if Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) did not investigate actor Vivek Oberoi in connection with a narcotics case being investigated in Bangalore, the Mumbai Police would conduct the probe.

Deshmukh’s comment came a day after Bengaluru Police searched the actor’s residence to look for Aditya Alva, Oberoi’s brother-in-law named as an accused in the alleged “sandalwood” drug case under investigation in the Karnataka capital.

Alva is the son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and is among 12 accused in the sandalwood drug scandal. Addressing reporters on Friday, Deshmukh said, “Congress leader Sachin Sawant had approached me in August with an application to check the links of Vivek Oberoi, BJP’s star campaigner, and Sandeep Ssingh, who is close to former CM Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a drug case. The information was passed onto NCB but no action was taken.”

Aditya Alva is wanted in Sandalwood drug racket who is brother in law of Vivek Oberoi. (File) Aditya Alva is wanted in Sandalwood drug racket who is brother in law of Vivek Oberoi. (File)

He added, “Now the Bangalore Police also searched the residence of Oberoi in connection with a drug case. If the NCB does not take any action in the next four to five days, we will ask the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter.”

A senior NCB official said, “I do not remember any such information being sent to NCB and will have to check our records. The state has enough agencies who could be asked to investigate the matter and does not have to depend on NCB.”

Earlier in the day, Sawant, in a series of tweets, attacked the NCB for not initiating a probe against Oberoi and Ssingh. “I had demanded with NCB to investigate the BJP Drug connection in bollywood. In my questions to NCB I had specifically mentioned the name of Aditya Alva found in Sandalwood drug racket who is brother in law of Vivek Oberoi who is partner of Sandeep Ssingh. But NCB didn’t pay heed.”

In another tweet, he said, “But now Bengaluru Police have raided house of Vivek Oberoi who is not only co-producer of Narendra Modi biopic but also played role of Modi ji.”

In a statement, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said the charges against Oberoi should be investigated.

BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan said, ” Anyone can make allegations against anybody but one has to also provide proof for the same. Tomorrow I will make allegations against anyone, will the police investigate every case without any evidence. This is nothing but an attempt to politicise the issue and there is no substance in the allegations.”

