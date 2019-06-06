Mumbai: Police to dispose of complaint against Bajrang Dal over firearms training

Police are likely to dispose of a complaint filed by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) against the Bajrang Dal alleging that the right-wing outfit had provided firearms training to youths at a summer camp held in Bhayander last week.

The DYFI had submitted a complaint with Navghar police station on May 30 after a local Bajrang Dal activist reportedly posted pictures on his Facebook page of youths posing with rifles, along with the itinerary of a week-long camp at Seven Eleven Academy in Bhayander (East).

“We did an Internet search and found that the pictures posted by the activist were stock photos taken from previous Bajrang Dal camps, held in other parts of the country. The photographs were downloaded from the Internet,” Ram Bhalsing, senior inspector, Navghar police station, told The Indian Express.

According to the DFYI’s complaint, on May 21 Bajrang Dal activist Prashant Gupta had posted several pictures of young men firing rifles at burning objects, six rifles lying on a floor, a selfie with two men holding rifles and four other firearms lying around them.

Following the complaint, the police spoke to the camp’s organisers as well as its participants to verify DFYI’s allegations. “A category of air guns which do not require prior clearance from the police were used at the camp. Since it was a private event, they did not seek police permission to demonstrate the use of air guns. We have not found evidence to support claims that firearms were used at the camp,” Sanjaykumar Patil, Additional Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural district told The Indian Express.

Last week, VHP activist Sunil Acharya, who organised the camp, had claimed that participants, aged between 18 and 35 years, were trained in yoga, running, wrestling and athletics at the biannual camp.

With the police’s investigation nearing an end, officials who a part of the probe, said that the complaint would be formally disposed of in the next few days without any charges being filed.