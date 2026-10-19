Mumbai police team taking Tiger Shroff shooting accused turns back over fears of being followed

A Mumbai police team taking the accused for shooting at actor Tiger Shroff turned back and decided to spend the night in Kota after they suspected someone was following them, sources have said.

The three men were arrested aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday morning after a tip-off from Mumbai Police triggered a coordinated operation. The accused had fled Mumbai hours after the shooting and were allegedly planning to travel to Delhi and then Nepal, police said.

Mumbai police identified the accused as Phool Singh (18), Hrithik Mahto (22) and Rehab Rahisuddin (18).

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In the evening, Mumbai police had initially left Kota with the accused after producing them in court.