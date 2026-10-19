Mumbai police team taking Tiger Shroff shooting accused turns back over fears of being followed

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Sources say the police team stopped at a police station and then returned to Kota for the night.

Written by: Hamza Khan
2 min readJaipurOct 19, 2026 11:57 PM IST
Mumbai police team taking Tiger Shroff shooting accused turns back over fears of being followedRaj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch (R), addresses a press conference on Tiger Shroff shooting case (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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A Mumbai police team taking the accused for shooting at actor Tiger Shroff turned back and decided to spend the night in Kota after they suspected someone was following them, sources have said.

The three men were arrested aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday morning after a tip-off from Mumbai Police triggered a coordinated operation. The accused had fled Mumbai hours after the shooting and were allegedly planning to travel to Delhi and then Nepal, police said.

Mumbai police identified the accused as Phool Singh (18), Hrithik Mahto (22) and Rehab Rahisuddin (18).

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In the evening, Mumbai police had initially left Kota with the accused after producing them in court.

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Kota Additional Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Mishra said, “We handed them over to the Mumbai police, which obtained a transit remand and had a medical examination conducted on the accused.”

A local court had granted the Mumbai police custody for two days.

Sources said that the Mumbai police left Kota in the evening, “but some people were allegedly following them, so they (the police team) stopped at a police station and then returned to Kota”.

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Officials said the team will leave for Mumbai again “once they’re satisfied” with the security arrangements, which is likely to include an escort by the Rajasthan police.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

 

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