Mumbai Police say ‘no proof’ against Nana Patekar in Tanushree Dutta molestation case

The Mumbai Police said it did not find any evidence in the sexual harassment complaint filed by actress Tanushree Dutta against actor Nana Patekar. Dutta’s allegations in October last year fuelled the #MeToo movement in Bollywood.

“No proof to prosecute actor Nana Patekar in Tanushree Dutta molestation case,” the police informed a local court.

The suburban Oshiwara police on Wednesday filed a ‘B Summary’ report before a metropolitan magistrate in Andheri, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told news agency PTI. A ‘B-Summary’ report is filed when the police do not find any evidence against the accused to file a chargesheet and seek trial.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Dutta accused Patekar of harassing her on the sets of 2008 film ‘Horn Ok Please’. She alleged that Patekar inappropriately touched her during the filming of the song sequence despite her making it clear she wasn’t comfortable performing “lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps”.

Dutta claimed that industry insiders knew about the incident, however, they did not speak about it. Nana Patekar had refuted the charges, calling the allegations “a lie”. Reacting to the complaint filed by Dutta then, he had said, “Whatever I had to say, I said 10 years back. What is a lie, is a lie. I’ll hold a press conference soon.”

In May, Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute had held a press conference to dispel alleged rumors about Mumbai Police giving Patekar a clean chit.

