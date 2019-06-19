Mumbai Police register rape, cheating case against son of Kerala CPM leader

Mumbai Police have registered a rape and cheating case against the son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary and polit buro member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The woman, hailing from Bihar, has alleged that Balakrishnan’s eldest son Binoy had sexually abused over several years by promising to marry her.

A case was re1gistered against Binoy at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station on June 13 for rape, criminal intimidation, and cheating under the IPC, said senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwar.

The woman, who claimed to be a former bar dancer in Dubai, on Tuesday told the media in Mumbai that Binoy is the father of her eight-year-old child, and said that she is ready to undergo any test to prove her daughter’s paternity.

“We are verifying the complaint registered by the woman…,” said Pasalwar.

Binoy has rejected the allegations, accusing the woman of blackmailing him.

“She had sent me a notice in January claiming that I had married her. I had moved a police complaint against this notice… I had complained police in Kannur against the blackmailing of the woman,” he said.

Kannur SP Pratheesh Kumar said police have received a complaint from Binoy.

Balakrishnan has so far not responded to the scandal, and despite repeated attempts, he was not ready to answer calls.

However, CPI(M) polit buro member M A Baby rushed to defend Balakrishnan, saying, “Neither the party nor Balakrishnan has role in the issue. He (Binoy) is an adult. Now there is a complaint against him and certainly there would be probe into that. If the mature children or relatives of leaders are allegedly involved in any case, it is up to them to explain the case or face action…”

This is not the first scandal involving Binoy. In 2018, he had faced a financial fraud case in UAE, following which he faced a ban on traveling out of Dubai. It was alleged that Binoy cheated Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Al Marzooqi, the director of Dubai-based Jaas Tourism LCC, of Rs 13 crore. —With inputs from ENS, Mumbai