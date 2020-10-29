Mumbai Police arrest one more in TRP ‘scam’ case

As per the remand report submitted by the police before the magistrate court, Chaudhary’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Abhishek Kolavde, who was arrested on October 25.

A man was arrested from Thane by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With this, 11 people have been held in the case.

The police said Ashish Chaudhary (50) was involved in spiking ratings of three news channels in exchange for money.

As per the remand report submitted by the police before the magistrate court, Chaudhary’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Abhishek Kolavde, who was arrested on October 25.

“During the interrogation of Kolavde, it came to light that Chaudhary, who is a partner in Crystal Broadcast Private Limited, was involved in boosting the TRPs of three channels, including two Hindi news channels, between 2017 and 2020,” the remand report stated.

It added that when Chaudhary appeared before the Crime Branch, he was questioned about Kolavde’s revelations. “After Chaudhary admitted to his role, he was placed under arrest,” the report said.

