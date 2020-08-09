Mumbai Police accuse CBI of indecent haste; cops trying to shield Rhea Chakraborty: Sushant Singh Rajput’ Father

Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput.

Filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court, the Mumbai Police on Saturday accused the CBI of “indecent haste” in taking over the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, saying it should have waited for the top court’s decision — on a petition by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the investigation in an FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai — before proceeding with filing a case.

Meanwhile, in another affidavit filed in the top court, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father alleged that the Maharashtra police investigation into his son’s death is an “eyewash” and the authorities are “trying to shield” actor Rhea Chakraborty, against whom the family has raised suspicions.

In an affidavit on behalf of the state of Maharashtra, Bandra Police Sub Inspector Bhushan Mahadev Belnekar said that the CBI should not have gone ahead to file a case or form a probe team but wait for the “final decision of the pending proceedings”.

“Suffice it to say that, the indecent haste with which the CBI has proceeded in this regard speaks for itself, regarding the bonafides of all involved in this exercise,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit said that after an inquiry, Mumbai Police began an investigation under Section 175 CrPC to ascertain the cause of death. “Mumbai police have till date, recorded statements of 56 persons and are investigating into the facts and circumstances leading to the death… from each and every angle… Mumbai police are investigating the incident fairly, properly, professionally and impartially.”

Mumbai Police also said that Sushant’s father had not requested them at any point of time to register an FIR despite knowing that they were probing the case. The affidavit contended that the statements of all the close relatives of the deceased, including his father, recorded “as soon as possible after the said death” demonstrate that none of them had any suspicion about the suicide committed by the deceased or against anybody whosoever in that regard”.

Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, on the other hand, said in his affidavit that he had on February 19 and 25 “informed the Mumbai Police about his apprehension regarding the threat to the life of his son” but no action was taken which “resulted in the death”.

If the Mumbai Police have found no evidence against Rhea in the 54 days of inquiry, it only reflects one conclusion that the state “is trying to shield” her for reasons “best known to them”, he said, adding the transfer petition has become infructuous with the probe being handed over to the CBI. “The possibility of destruction/ tampering of evidence and influencing of the witnesses cannot be ruled out,” Singh said.

The affidavit further stated that Chakraborty, through her social media account, requested the Union Home Minister for a CBI inquiry and she should not have any grievance in this regard now that it has become a reality. “However, now it seems that the petitioner has taken a complete U-turn against the investigation being conducted by the CBI,” it added.

Singh said it “is rather unfortunate” that Maharashtra “has undermined the feelings of a father who lives in Patna and who has sufficient proof and belief that it is due to the petitioner’s continued criminal actions for over a period of one year that has caused the death of his only son”.

Singh claimed that Maharashtra’s attempt to “tarnish” his image by calling it a political issue during the first hearing in SC “is the most unfortunate incident” and “highlights the mindset and the attempt” to scuttle the entire case.

