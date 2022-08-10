Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live (August 10): The cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finally took place on Tuesday. While 18 leaders from Sena’s Shinde faction and BJP got ministerial berths, several leaders felt left out and spoke in hushed tones about their frustration even during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan. According to sources, the BJP had selected two muhurats for the ceremony, one after 11 am and the second one in the evening, but finally chose the morning slot.

In other news, the flag manufacturers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are seeing a significant increase in the demand for the National Flag this year due to the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign initiated by the Ministry of Culture, which encourages citizens to hoist the National flag in their homes from August 13 to 15. The Ministry of Home Affairs last week amended the Flag Code of India 2002 to allow the Tiranga to fly even at night if it is hoisted in the open. Earlier, it could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court recently granted interim protection from arrest to a man booked by Navi Mumbai police for raping and cheating a 30-year-old woman after they got introduced to each other through a dating mobile application. The complainant had alleged that the accused forced her into a physical relationship on the assurance of marriage, and also managed to get her to transfer nearly Rs 6.6 lakh to him.