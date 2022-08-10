scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed moderate rains in the last one day and the India Meteorological Department has Mumbai has predicted more moderate showers with strong wind over the next 24 hours. The local trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were operating normally.

Updated: August 10, 2022 10:40:50 am
Mumbai Live News | Maharashtra News Live Updates | Maharashtra News Live | Mumbai Live TodayMumbai Live News Today: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the newly-sworn in ministers. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live (August 10): The cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finally took place on Tuesday. While 18 leaders from Sena’s Shinde faction and BJP got ministerial berths, several leaders felt left out and spoke in hushed tones about their frustration even during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan. According to sources, the BJP had selected two muhurats for the ceremony, one after 11 am and the second one in the evening, but finally chose the morning slot.

In other news, the flag manufacturers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are seeing a significant increase in the demand for the National Flag this year due to the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign initiated by the Ministry of Culture, which encourages citizens to hoist the National flag in their homes from August 13 to 15. The Ministry of Home Affairs last week amended the Flag Code of India 2002 to allow the Tiranga to fly even at night if it is hoisted in the open. Earlier, it could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court recently granted interim protection from arrest to a man booked by Navi Mumbai police for raping and cheating a 30-year-old woman after they got introduced to each other through a dating mobile application. The complainant had alleged that the accused forced her into a physical relationship on the assurance of marriage, and also managed to get her to transfer nearly Rs 6.6 lakh to him.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’; Rain in Mumbai and more. Watch this space for all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune and Maharashtra state.

10:39 (IST)10 Aug 2022
‘Orange’ alert in Pune, Ghat areas to receive heavy rain today, says IMD

Heavy rain will lash parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, declaring an ‘orange’ alert over Pune, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts on Wednesday, and a ‘yellow’ alert on Thursday.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the prevailing depression over Odisha had weakened into a well-marked low pressure system by Wednesday morning. “It lay over Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. The system will move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a low pressure during the next 24 hours,” the IMD’s national bulletin issued on Wednesday morning stated. Read more.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Independents, smaller parties left out in cold

Even as all the nine rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who were ministers in the earlier government, were inducted in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Cabinet on Tuesday, the 10 independent and small party MLAs who also joined the Shinde camp have been left out.

The Cabinet expansion saw 18 MLAs inducted on Tuesday, nine each from the Shinde camp and the BJP. Those from the Shinde camp who made it are Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumare, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Shamburaj Desai, Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant, Deepak Kesarkar, and Sanjay Rathod — all of them have been ministers earlier.

In other updates from the state, loss of evidence, including a police uniform damaged by termites, prompted a sessions court to recently acquit a 35-year-old man, booked 15 years ago on charges of endangering and obstructing a policeman.

The man was a 21-year-old medical student at the time of the incident in 2007, when he allegedly jumped a traffic signal.

Read also | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion News Today: Full list of Eknath Shinde’s council of ministers

He was stopped by a traffic policeman who demanded to see his licence but the accused allegedly continued to ride his bike, due to which the policeman’s hand got entangled in the iron rod on the rear seat, causing injuries to him.

Pune Police silent on Pooja Chavan case; Shinde said in July ‘Rathod given clean chit’

There has been a studied silence of the part of the Pune Police on its probe into the allegations against Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Rathod – inducted in the Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet on Tuesday – in connection with the suicide of 22-year-old Pooja Chavan in Pune last February.

Ironically, it was then Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and his BJP colleague Chitra Wagh who had gone on the offensive against Sanjay Rathod.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 10:02:45 am
