Mumbai: Fire breaks on 14th floor of Meridian, now under control

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Nerul on Thursday night. The fire was controlled within two hours and no casualties were reported, fire officials confirmed.

Advertising

According to Navi Mumbai fire control room, the fire was reported by residents of the Meridian building in Nerul sector 6.

“The fire was reportedly in a flat that was closed and didn’t have any occupants,” said a fire officer from the Vashi station who was at the spot. “We got the call at around 10.53 pm and we sent out four water tankers, two from the Airoli station and two from the Vashi station, immediately,” he said.

The fire was brought under control by midnight and cooling process was continuing, sources said.

Advertising

“We have started investigation. The flat on the 14th floor of the highrise had been rented out but was unoccupied at the time of the incident. It is possible that the fire was caused by a short circuit, but we will know better after investigation,” said an officer from the Nerul police station.