Mumbai: Minor was paid to kill teacher, say police

A DAY after a 12-year-old boy was charged with murder for allegedly killing his teacher, the police on Wednesday said they found evidence that the minor visited a mall and spent Rs 1,000, which he claimed to have received from someone who asked him to kill the woman. Police are now scrutinising CCTV footage to confirm this.

The boy is alleged to have stabbed his tuition teacher, who was also his school principal, at her home on Monday. The teacher’s father had been stabbed to death at the same area in 2010.

The minor had initially claimed his mother had asked him to get Rs 2,000 for daily expenses from the deceased, as she had helped the family in the past. But he allegedly felt humiliated when the teacher scolded him in front of two other students when he asked for money.

However, he later allegedly said someone paid him Rs 1,000 to kill the teacher and promised to pay another Rs 5,000 later on. He also claimed that he spent the Rs 1,000 on food and video games with two friends.

“Based on his movements, we have not ruled out that he did go to a mall with two friends. There, he said he ran up a bill of Rs 750 at a food outlet and Rs 250 at the gaming zone. We are now scanning CCTV footage,” said an officer.

“It appears he was threatened that if he did not murder her, he would be killed… However, as of now we cannot say anything for certain,” he added. The police have reached out to the two boys, who are said to have accompanied the minor on Sunday and are recording their statements. They are also looking for the person who the minor said paid him.

On the boy’s first claim that his mother asked him to get Rs 2,000 from the deceased, the officer said that since the boy’s mother is in hospital — she was admitted after she learnt about the incident — they are yet to verify the claim.

“As of now it appears that someone may have paid him… he comes from a poor family and would not have had Rs 1,000 to spend. We are looking for corroboration,” said the officer.