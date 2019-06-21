Major fire at under-construction Navy warship in Mumbai, one dead

One person was killed after a major fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Indian Navy at Mumbai’s Mazagaon Dockyard on Friday, a senior city fire brigade official said.

At least eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Under-construction warship ‘Visakhapatnam’ caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship,” P S Rahangdale, the chief of city fire brigade, was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship. We suspect that one person is trapped inside,” he added.

Another fire brigade official said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. “The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a proper inquiry, but the first priority is to douse the fire with a minimum loss,” he said.

Mazgaon Dockyard is the only facility in India having the capability to build submarines. INS Visakhapatnam, the largest warship of its class, was unveiled for construction in Mazgaon Docks in April 2015. It is the first of the four stealth-guided missile destroyers to be built under Project 15-B Class.