Mumbai: Maratha agitation in city mostly peaceful; 447 detained

The protests across the city demanding reservations for Marathas on Wednesday were by and large peaceful, though the Mumbai police had to detain 447 protesters. While protesters indulged in sloganeering, disrupted traffic on arterial roads in the suburbs, and asked shopkeepers to down their shutters, no violence was reported from any of these spots.

Mumbai police PRO Deepak Devraj said protests were held at 45 spots in the city and 447 persons were detained. Many were released later. “There was no violence in spots we had announced beforehand for the morcha. Those who indulged in violence (in Thane and Navi Mumbai) are not our people. We are trying to ascertain who these people are,” said Virendra Pawar, Maratha Kranti Morcha’s co-ordinator for Mumbai.

Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road

Hundreds of protesters from Andheri, Jogeshwari and Malad gathered at Jogeshwari railway station and forced shops in the area to shut down early on Wednesday morning. Although no violence was reported, the protesters shut down shops and disrupted traffic on internal roads, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) as well as the Western Express Highway. Walking along the JVLR, displaying banners and disrupting traffic, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for “not keeping his promise” of reservations for Marathas.

“Reservation is our right, not a favour,” shouted 20-year-old Sonal Bhalekar, a third-year Arts student from Sathaye College. “The youth in our community haven’t been able to get jobs and children have been left behind in terms of education. This can be corrected only with reservation in education and employment,” she said.

Dinkarrao Tawde, a Jogeshwari resident leading the protests in the area, said that the chief minister had not delivered on his promise. “We have held so many silent marches but the government has not taken cognisance of our demands. More than 40 percent of the farmers who committed suicide in Marathwada were Marathas. Meanwhile, senior leaders like Chandrakant Patil are making derogatory remarks against our community. Today’s protest is a culmination of the neglect we have suffered,” he said.

Dadar

The morcha went off peacefully in Dadar, with roughly 70 protesters starting at Chitra Cinema at 11 am, marching on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road before culminating their march an-hour-and-a-half later in Bhoiwada.

Bhandup-Ghatkopar

In Bhandup, a group of around 100 people started protesting in Shivaji Talao area from 9 am. The protesters were seen blocking the roads and emptying buses. The group didn’t allow auto-rickshaw drivers to ferry any passengers. Vijay Kamble, a Bhandup resident, said, “I was on my way to work when a group of protesters stopped the bus and asked us to step out. When we refused, they got inside and started forcing us (to get down). I had to reach Chandivli for work at 10 am but now I will be returning home instead.”

At around 12.30 pm, the group gathered at Bhandup police station after two of the protesters were detained by police. “When we were marching in the internal area of Bhandup, two of the protesters had an argument with a shopkeeper due to which police got them to the police station and threatened to lodge a complaint. However, the two were released after one-and-a-half hours,” said Pramod Bhogale, a protester.

A rasta roko was staged at LBS Marg near Bhandup railway station but the police managed to get the protesters off the road and restore traffic. The protest was called off by 2 pm in Bhandup. In Ghatkopar, the group blocked the junction at Shreyas cinema at around 11 am for a few minutes following which the protesters marched towards Pant Nagar junction. “We had a very peaceful protest. We didn’t harm anyone and instead asked people for co-operation. We visited several areas in Ghatkopar and didn’t bother any student or office-goer,” said a coordinator from Ghatkopar, Sampat Suryavanshi.

Dahisar-Borivali

At Dahisar and Borivali, protesters from the Maratha Kranti Morcha blocked the Western Express Highway first at Dahisar Check Naka, and then near the Metro mall in Borivali East. “We have always held peaceful protests. This time, the idea was to intensify our protest and hence we decided to block the highway and railway tracks. However, it was decided unanimously that we will not hurt anyone or damage public property. We have requested our top leaders to investigate and find who had vandalised and burnt buses and public property in Thane, Mankhurd and Kalamboli,” said Sadanand Chavan, who led the protest at Dahisar and Borivali.

Buses and public vehicles were stopped at Gorai in Borivali west and people were asked to vacate the vehicles. The protesters kept shouting slogans but did not resort to any violence.

