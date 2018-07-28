Maratha agitation: Over 80 arrested by Thane, Navi Mumbai police

The number is set to rise, sources said. (Express Photo) The number is set to rise, sources said. (Express Photo)

Over 80 people who staged violent protests on Wednesday were identified and arrested by Thane and Navi Mumbai police on Friday. So far, 90 people have been booked on various charges ranging from murder, rioting, damage to property and causing grievous injuries to police and government employees. The number is set to rise, sources said.

By Friday night, the Thane police had arrested 35 people, while Navi Mumbai police had arrested 53 agitators. According to a senior Thane police official, among the 35 arrested one is a woman.

“Most of the accused have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. More arrests are to follow as the identity of the protesters who took law in their hands is being ascertained with the help of CCTV footage,” an official from the Thane police said. While Thane police registered two FIRs, Navi Mumbai police registered over nine cases, including that of murder, against unknown people in connection with the death of Rohan Todkar, an agitator who died in clashes in Koparkhairane.

According to senior officials in Navi Mumbai, the charges vary from rioting to damaging public and private properties. “Most of the accused have been booked for causing damage to public and private properties and rioting. Some have been accused of attacking policemen and stopping them from discharging their duties. In Koparkhairane, a case of murder has been registered against unknown accused and a hunt is on to locate them,” the officer said. Three policemen were injured in clashes between police and agitators in Navi Mumbai.

Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha said the protesters were anti-social elements and not members of the Morcha. “None of our members attacked the police. All those who have been arrested are anti-social elements who have no connection with us,” said Santosh Suryarao, the Thane convener of the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Sangita Patil, mother of an accused from Louiswadi, said: “He does not tell us where he goes. We got to know that he was part of some protest only on Wednesday night after some policemen came looking for him. He has now gotten us in trouble.” Another accused person’s father, Rajendra Pawar, said: “He was supposed to go to work at a grocery store. We don’t know how he ended up with the police.”

