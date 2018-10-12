Mumbai: Man shot dead in Dadar, shooter flees

The shooter managed to escape from the scene of incident and a hunt was on to nab him, he said. The shooter managed to escape from the scene of incident and a hunt was on to nab him, he said.

A 35-year-old man was Friday shot at in Dadar in central Mumbai and he succumbed to injuries after being rushed to hospital, police said.

Manoj Mourya was shot from behind by an unidentified person on Senapati Bapat Road in Dadar West Friday morning. He was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel where he died of bullet wounds, the official added.

The shooter managed to escape from the scene of incident and a hunt was on to nab him, he said.

CCTV footage from the busy area was being scoured by police teams, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and further probe was underway, the official informed.

