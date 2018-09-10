Mumbai: Man held in HDFC Bank Vice President’s murder

Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi had been missing since September 5. Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi had been missing since September 5.

Four days after a senior HDFC Bank executive went missing, Mumbai Police detained a 20-year-old man in connection with the murder.

According to investigators, the detained man, a driver from Navi Mumbai’s Koperkhairaine identified as Sarfaraz Shaikh, has given the names of three men who he has claimed stabbed Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, a vice president with HDFC Bank, in a parking lot inside Kamla Mill Compound in Lower Parel.

The men then allegedly wrapped Sanghvi’s body in a mattress and kept it in his car. Shaikh has claimed that he was given the responsibility of disposing of the body.

While Shaikh reportedly altered his statement a few times Sunday evening, police suspect professional rivalry to have been the reason for Sanghvi’s murder. Investigators are yet to identify the mastermind of the crime.

“In one statement, he (Shaikh) said that he wanted to rob Sanghvi and killed him when the latter resisted,” an officer said. “At other times, he named three men that he claimed were responsible for the killing.”

The Navi Mumbai Police, who are conducting a parallel investigation, got the first breakthrough Sunday morning, after they picked up Shaikh from CBD Belapur. Shaikh lives in Koperkhairaine and drives an app-based taxi.

“After dumping the body near Haji Malang in Kalyan, Shaikh abandoned the car in Koperkhairaine,” said an officer. The spot where the body was found is about 60 km from Lower Parel.

“One man saw him getting out of the car after parking Sanghvi’s Maruti Ignis. The informant knew Shaikh, so we were tipped off about his location in CBD Belapur. We laid a trap accordingly and got hold of him,” said Police Inspector Jagdish Kulkarni of the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch (central unit).

Sanghvi lived in a Malabar Hill apartment with his wife, parents and a four-year-old son. He went missing from the Kamla Mill Compound on September 5. Police said his phone was switched off before leaving the compound but was later switched on for five minutes the next day, and again around 7 pm on Saturday, leading to the location of the car in Koperkhairaine. Police recovered a knife and blood stains on the back seat of the car.

