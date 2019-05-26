Mumbai: Local train derails at Kurla station, no injuries reported

A local train bound to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) derailed while entering Kurla station in Mumbai on Sunday night. Although no injuries were reported, the incident led to the cancelation of nearly 50 local services.

Advertising

The mishap took place at around 8.55 pm, a railways official said. Restoration work to resume service is underway. Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railways said that the fifth coach of the train derailed while it was entering the station.

Udasi added that the axle and wheel of the coach were damaged in the incident. Some services were running late after the accident but restoration work was on, he said, adding that the rail traffic on the route will be restored soon.