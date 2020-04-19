Mumbai: Kin say man died as eight hospitals turned him away

Rasal was a taxi driver on a route between Worli and Prabhadevi railway station. (Representaational Image) Rasal was a taxi driver on a route between Worli and Prabhadevi railway station. (Representaational Image)

A 49-year-old man, complaining of severe breathlessness, died as his family unsuccessfully tried to admit him in eight hospitals between Friday night and Saturday morning, his brother has alleged.

“My brother could have been saved if he would have been put on ventilator on time. For almost eight hours, we rushed from one hospital to another. At each hospital, we begged the authorities to admit him. But all efforts were in vain. We lost him,” said Avidan Rasal, younger brother of Sudarshan Rasal (49).

Rasal lived in Worli, a hotspot in Mumbai for COVID-19. There are at least 388 confirmed cases in the ward, the highest for any ward in Mumbai. Sudarshan often had cough and breathing problems, had diabetes and high blood pressure. He had a mild cough for the last few days. On Friday night, he had breathing problems and vomiting. His family rushed him to Kasturba hospital as they thought he had caught the infection. Avidan alleged the doctors there examined him without any tests and said he didn’t have COVID-19.

Through the night, they went to Nair hospital, St George’s, KEM, ENT hospital, Global, Hinduja and then Nanavati before returning home. He passed away in the morning due to acute respiratory distress. The family will never know if he had COVID-19 because Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines do not allow collecting swab from a dead person.

The family alleged he was denied admission at both BMC and private hospitals due to shortage of beds. They live in Bavan Chawl in Worli, which was declared a containment zone last week after a COVID-19 case was found within a km from his residence. Most clusters in Worli have been turned into containment zones.

Rasal was a taxi driver on a route between Worli and Prabhadevi railway station.

Dr Akash Khobragade, medical superintendent at St George’s hospital, said, “We are only admitting critical COVID-19 patients with oxygen saturation below 90 per cent. Stable patients are usually referred,” he said.

KEM Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said, “KEM is not a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. If a patient has symptoms, he has to go to a dedicated hospital.”

