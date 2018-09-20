Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight mishap: What we know so far

The cabin crew of the Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight forgot to select a switch which maintained the cabin pressure. (File) The cabin crew of the Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight forgot to select a switch which maintained the cabin pressure. (File)

A Jaipur-bound Jet Airways flight was forced to return to Mumbai Wednesday after several passengers suffered nasal and ear bleeding. A DGCA official said the flight crew failed to turn on a switch that regulated cabin pressure which resulted in oxygen masks being deployed after take-off.

The Boeing aircraft carrying 166 passengers and five crew members landed safely in Mumbai where all the passengers were deplaned. Thirty passengers sustained injuries, of which five were admitted to Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Rest underwent treatment at the airport hospital.

The flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation and alternate flight arrangements were being made, a Jet Airways statement read.

What happened?

Passengers had to wear the oxygen mask due to low cabin pressure. Passengers had to wear the oxygen mask due to low cabin pressure.

The cabin crew of the Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight forgot to select a switch which maintained the cabin pressure.

An official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, During [the] climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed.”

“After we took off the AC malfunctioned, then air pressure system malfunctioned too&oxygen masks came out. Some of us experienced nose bleeding & headache (sic),” news agency ANI quoted Darshak Hathi, a passenger onboard Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight involved in the mishap.

Ankur Kala, who suffered nasal bleeding in the incident, alleged that the flight crew members were like “trainees” who did not know how to handle the situation.

He said, “There was no announcement from the pilots or crew whether we were going ahead or landing. The crew members panicked more than the passengers.” The on-ground medical assistance was poor, he added.

Medical assistance

Passengers suffered from ear and nose bleeding. Passengers suffered from ear and nose bleeding.

Five passengers were diagnosed with “mild conductive deafness” and later discharged from hospital, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Nanavati Hospital’s chief operating officer Rajendra Patankar said their health condition was stable and they did not require admission. “The five patients, all males, have mild conductive deafness, a temporary condition which is likely to take a week or 10 days to heal. They are advised not to fly till then,” he said.

As per their examination by ENT doctors, the five passengers suffered “barotrauma” of ear, which is caused due to a change in air pressure, Patankar told reporters here.

“Whatever medication is required for the treatment of mild deafness, has been advised,” Patankar said.

Jet Airways’ response

The flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation. The airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight: Jet Airways Spokesperson said.

Authorities react

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said: “The crew has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation.”

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan, which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and MROs immediately, an official statement said and sought a report within 30 days.

Further, he has directed that “safety audit should be commenced forthwith and a report to this effect should be submitted for his perusal within 30 days”.

