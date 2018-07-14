Mumbai-bound Iran Air flight heads back home due to bad weather

As per the pilot’s call, he decided not to land at CSIA owing to the weather,” an Iran Air official said. (Representational Image/Flickr) As per the pilot’s call, he decided not to land at CSIA owing to the weather,” an Iran Air official said. (Representational Image/Flickr)

An Iran Air flight from Tehran to Mumbai was diverted to Zahedan in Iran on Friday due to rough weather in the financial capital. The IR810 was supposed to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai at 12 pm while the subsequent flight IR 811 to Tehran was scheduled at 1.30 pm.

Due to the diversion, IR 811, headed to Tehran, was delayed by almost 12 hours. “According to the flight path, the alternate airport for the flight was Zahedan. As per the pilot’s call, he decided not to land at CSIA owing to the weather,” an Iran Air official said.

According to officials from the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the flight hovered at Mumbai airport for close to an hour. The subsequent flight IR 811, supposed to fly back to Tehran, was delayed by almost 12 hours. It flew back from Mumbai to Tehran at 2 am. In the meantime, refreshments were offered to passengers at Mumbai airport, Iran Air officials said.

